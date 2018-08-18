Blue Chip Road Trip: 1-on-1 with 2020 OL Paul Tchio

Blue Chip Road Trip: 1-on-1 with 2020 OL Paul Tchio

Football

Blue Chip Road Trip: 1-on-1 with 2020 OL Paul Tchio

ATLANTA — The Clemson Insider visited Turner Field in Atlanta on Friday to watch two of the top teams in the state of Georgia battle it out.

Following Milton’s win over Archer TCI went one-on-one with top 2020 offensive lineman Paul Tchio.

With a decision approaching Tchio will be visiting Death Valley.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

There is a reason why Clemson fans and everyone in the Clemson Community and the surrounding areas love Dabo Swinney so much. He always has their back. In recent years, organizations that run neutral (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home