4-star Phillips goes in-depth on Clemson commitment

4-star Phillips goes in-depth on Clemson commitment

Recruiting

4-star Phillips goes in-depth on Clemson commitment

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Clemson picked up a big-time commitment on Monday from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips.

Phillips chose the Tigers over finalists Oklahoma and Alabama during an announcement ceremony at Archer High School.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the announcement Monday afternoon, and Phillips spoke with reporters afterward. Watch his interview on TCITV:

 

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home