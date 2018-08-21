4-star Phillips goes in-depth on Clemson commitment
4-star Phillips goes in-depth on Clemson commitment
By:
Gavin Oliver | 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Clemson picked up a big-time commitment on Monday from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety
Jalyn Phillips.
Phillips chose the Tigers over finalists Oklahoma and Alabama during an announcement ceremony at Archer High School.
The Clemson Insider was on hand for the announcement Monday afternoon, and Phillips spoke with reporters afterward. Watch his interview on TCITV:
VIDEO
