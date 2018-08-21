Last Day of Fall Camp: Offensive Notebook

The media got the opportunity to watch the first seven and a half practices on Tuesday as Clemson concluded fall camp at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.
The media got the opportunity to watch the first seven and a half practices on Tuesday as Clemson concluded fall camp at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.
Here are some observations of what I noticed during my time watching the offense. LINK
The media was allowed to watch the first seven and a half period of the final practice of fall camp Tuesday afternoon. While Clemson did not do any team drills early in practice the defense did participate (…)
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hunter Rayburn was a relatively unknown prospect when he transferred from West Florida Tech to Pensacola High School for his senior season. The move across town paid off, as (…)
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions traveled to Pensacola High School on Tuesday to see Clemson commitment Hunter Rayburn. The four-star offensive lineman spoke with TCI and (…)
A day after the Associated Press ranked Clemson No. 2 in its preseason poll, the media association’s panel of writers and broadcasters voted defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (…)
As fall camp begins to wind down, the media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. (…)
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Clemson picked up a big-time commitment on Monday from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips. Phillips chose the Tigers over finalists Oklahoma and (…)
Though head coach Dabo Swinney would not come and out and say it officially following Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows, he did insinuate Greg Huegel has won the placekicking job for the (…)
Archer High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) head coach Andy Dyer couldn’t have been happier on Monday when he saw one of his star players, four-star safety Jalyn Phillips, commit to his dream school, (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Monday after practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. This was the first practice after the Tigers took a rare weekend off in the middle of fall camp. (…)
Joe Landrum, Clemson’s first baseball All-American, died Sunday in Columbia, S.C., at the age of 89. According to a baseball research website, he was the 87th-oldest living former MLB player before his (…)