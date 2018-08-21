Potential is not going to get it done at wide receiver

As fall camp begins to wind down, the media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

Scott talked about a lot of things, including his wide receivers, Clemson’s depth chart and a whole lot more. Here is some of what Scott had to say to the media.

Scott on wide receiver depth

“Yeah I think we’ve had this issue for a couple of years now and it’s a good problem to have. I think overall the best thing that helps us is really the culture Coach Swinney has created with the program. It’s not about any one person. I mean there is zero entitlement in our program from coaches down to players, quarterbacks all of the way through. Coach Swinney does a great job of really stamping that out from the very beginning.”

Scott on his task to the wideouts

“For us I think we’re a talented group and my big challenge to this group of wideouts, you know we really only have one starter coming back in (Hunter) Renfrow, so my challenge to the wideouts is going from a group of potential to a group of production. That’s really what we’ve been talking about all of fall camp. I like the way our guys have progressed.”

Scott on not comparing his players to past players

“I think whenever I talk to the wideouts I’m not trying to compare them to the guys that were here before. I want Tee Higgins to be the very best version of Tee Higgins. I don’t want Tee Higgins to try to be DeAndre Hopkins or Mike Williams. I want him to just worry about being the best version of himself. Within that I am always sharing the characteristics of the best of the best that have come through.”

Scott on the depth chart

“I think it’s sorting its way out. We’re almost three weeks into camp and it’s starting to sort its way out. Last week Thursday was our last full scrimmage. We’ll meet Wednesday as a staff as school starts… we’ll talk more about personnel but it’s starting to work itself out. Really all it’s going to be when we get that depth chart, it’s not the depth chart for the season. That might be the depth chart going into the Furman game but there’s a lot of movement in that depth chart from the first game to the second game.”

Scott on Lyn-J Dixon

“Fifteen years ago Lyn-J Dixon would be under the radar because we did not have as much coverage and all that but now Coach Swinney does a good job of communicating how our practices look… I think Lyn-J is probably the first guy that comes to mind, I think, just because he’s a freshman coming out of the system he was in in high school.”