Clemson lands big commitment

Clemson landed a big commitment from Chase Hunter of Westlake (Ga.) High School on Wednesday.

The 2019 guard picked Clemson over Michigan State, Georgia, Virginia and Oklahoma. Hunter made his announcement on Twitter.

I would like to thank all the college coaches that have recruited me during this process. I will be committing to… pic.twitter.com/UiIrvdDuRX — Chase Hunter 😈 (@chunt3r2) August 22, 2018

Hunter took a visit to Clemson this past weekend and he was scheduled to see Georgia and Oklahoma the next two weekends.

Hunter is the No. 182 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 174th prospect overall in the 247Sports rankings.

The Atlanta area product is an athletic guard who has been one of the fast movers in the recruiting rankings this summer.