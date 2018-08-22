Clemson talking to Texas about a future home-and-home series

Last week, Clemson announced a home-and-home series with LSU for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons. On Wednesday, The Clemson Insider confirmed with the Clemson Athletic Department that a report coming out of Texas that there are talks between Clemson and Texas for a future home-and-home series, as well, are true.

Graham Neff, Clemson’s deputy director for athletics, confirmed to TCI that Clemson is talking to athletic officials at Texas about a future football series between the two schools.

“We are talking with Texas as well as some other schools,” Neff said.

Neff did not say what years the two schools are looking at playing, but Horns247 reported the years are in 2030 and 2031. However, they also reported the Longhorns are also talking to Penn State about playing in those two seasons.

Clemson is already scheduled to open the season on Labor Day against Notre Dame in 2031 and will also close that year at South Carolina. So those two years likely will not work for the Tigers. However, 2032 and 2033 are open for Clemson to play a second Power 5 non-conference opponent in a home-and-home series.

The Tigers have never faced the Longhorns on the football field. Clemson is 6-7 all-time against Big 12 opponents. Of course beating Oklahoma, most recently, in the 2016 Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. Clemson also beat the Sooners in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Neff also told TCI Clemson is still in talks with Georgia about a future series. Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said back in April he was hoping to make announcement on future dates with the Bulldogs before the end of the summer.

Clemson is still hopeful an announcement in regards to playing Georgia again on the gridiron will be come sooner rather than later.