Feaster motivated by Etienne

On the last day of fall camp, the media spoke with Clemson running back Tavien Feaster. The junior discussed how the competition at his position has been helpful for not only himself, but for his teammates as well.

Feaster on running back competition

“We’ve got a lot of guys in the room pushing each other day in and day out, so you’ve got to give it your all out here. You have to make every rep count.”

Feaster on being motivated by Travis Etienne

“I was always motivated. He earned it, and he’s a hard runner and a hard worker. It’s always motivating, a guy like him and Adam (Choice), and now you’ve got Lyn-J (Dixon) in the room. For the guys to push me and make me better. I appreciate them.”

Feaster on his confidence

“I’m feeling this year is this the year. I’ve taken better care of my body, better in the weight room, better with film study wise. I think this is going to be a pretty good year for me. Last year I was 224, and I realized that something had to change. I feel a lot lighter, so I’m playing faster.”

Feaster on his health

“I’m getting better and just taking it one day at a time. I’m recovering just trying to get ready for the season.”

Feaster on being ready for game time

“It’s been a long camp. We’ve been hitting each other all during camp, so we are ready to play against someone new. The depth has helped to keep everyone fresh and injury free.”