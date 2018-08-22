Tour of Champions: Rayburn a perfect Clemson Man

Tour of Champions: Rayburn a perfect Clemson Man

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Clemson Insider paid a visit to Pensacola High School on Tuesday to see Clemson offensive line commitment Hunter Rayburn as part of our Tour of Champions.

TCI went one-on-one with Rayburn about his recruitment, why he chose Clemson, who he’s helping to recruit for the Tigers and much more.

Speaking with Rayburn, it was easy to see he’s a perfect Clemson man with the type of character that Dabo Swinney and the Tigers look for on the recruiting trail.

Watch our interview with Rayburn on TCITV:

