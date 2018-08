In the continuing effort to make visiting Clemson Memorial Stadium a fan-friendly experience, Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with concessionaire partner Aramark, proudly announces reduced prices for select menu items at concession stands inside Memorial Stadium for the 2018 season.

See list below or graphic attached for additional details.

Bottled Water – $2.00

Bottled Coke Products – $3.00

Hot Dog – $2.00

Popcorn Tub – $4.00

22oz Fountain – $3.00

32oz Fountain – $4.00

44oz Fountain – $5.00