Noah Cain: 'My parents love Clemson'

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Clemson Insider stopped by IMG Academy on Wednesday where we spoke with one of the nation’s top 2019 running backs, Noah Cain.

Cain recently released a top six that did not include the Tigers, but co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott is still working to keep Clemson in the mix.

Cain’s parents “love Clemson” and were disappointed he didn’t have them in the top six.

Cain tells TCI he is going to wait and see how things go this season before making a decision.