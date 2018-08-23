Noah Cain: 'My parents love Clemson'

Noah Cain: 'My parents love Clemson'

Recruiting

Noah Cain: 'My parents love Clemson'

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Clemson Insider stopped by IMG Academy on Wednesday where we spoke with one of the nation’s top 2019 running backs, Noah Cain.

Cain recently released a top six that did not include the Tigers, but co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott is still working to keep Clemson in the mix.

Cain’s parents “love Clemson” and were disappointed he didn’t have them in the top six.

Cain tells TCI he is going to wait and see how things go this season before making a decision.

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

When a football player suffers a season-ending injury, the mental aspect of the injury is often overlooked from those outside the program. After working and preparing all year to play in what is a (…)

reply
19hr

Clemson landed a big commitment from Chase Hunter of Westlake (Ga.) High School on Wednesday. The 2019 guard picked Clemson over Michigan State, Georgia, Virginia and Oklahoma. Hunter made his announcement on (…)

reply
20hr

On the last day of fall camp, the media spoke with Clemson running back Tavien Feaster. The junior discussed how the competition at his position has been helpful for not only himself, but for his teammates (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home