Renfrow loves playing the game

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow recently spoke with the media following practice. Here is what the Tigers’ All-ACC wide receiver had to say about the end of fall camp, the season and his fellow wide receivers.

Renfrow on how he would like to be remembered

“Obviously you’ll be known for what you did on the field, but it’s also what you do off the field. I’d liked to be remembered as the guy who had fun on the field, was a good teammate, and just love playing the game. Not a guy who saw it as a burden.”

Renfrow on the end of fall camp

“I still feel like we have a lot of work left. The work is not done by any means. There are still some things to touch up on and personally things I have to touch up on…things we’ve got to improve. But we’ve wrapped up, and I feel like it was a good camp.”

Renfrow on Cornell Powell

“He gets better and better every year. Just strong and probably the most physical guy we’ve got at receiver. He can use that to his advantage. Whether its return game or on those screenplays or running down field holding the line. I think his biggest advantage is his physicality.”

Renfrow on the talent at wide receiver position

“It adds a little more pressure because if you don’t perform, you’re going to get out played. You can go one-hundred percent that rep and know, ‘alright if I come out, someone else can come back in and do a great job.’ You don’t coast or take your foot off the peddle.”

Renfrow on Justyn Ross

“He’s a lot like Mike (Williams). He makes so many great catches that you just kind of forget. I think he does a good job of making us forget about one specific catch.”