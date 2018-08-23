Swinney raves about Lawrence, all the quarterbacks

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney kept his word to the media from Monday. He did not publicly announce which quarterback will start against Furman in the season-opener on Sept. 1. He also did not release any details on the rest of the depth chart or who are the candidates to be redshirted.

Though Swinney did not officially name his starting quarterback following practice on Thursday, he did rave about them. Like he has said since the end of spring practice, the Tigers’ skipper believes his football team can win with anyone of the three quarterbacks.

Incumbent starter Kelly Bryant has been trying to fend off freshman Trevor Lawrence since the spring, as well as redshirt freshman Chase Brice.

Swinney was asked if Lawrence came on towards the end of fall camp, and really started to show out.

“He has had a great camp,” Swinney said. “He has had some days here and there just like anybody, but he had a really, really strong camp. He is a special talent. It has been fun to see him compete.”

Swinney has also enjoyed watching Bryant compete, as well as Brice.

“I am always waving Chase’s flag around here, like ‘hey, don’t forget about me.’ He is a really good player,” Swinney said. “He has had a great camp. I am very confident in all three of those guys. It should be fun.

“Like I said, we will play more than one guy and the best thing for us is they play well. That is the best-case scenario. That is where we are at from an evaluation standpoint. I can’t wait to see it all play out.”

It’s not much longer now. Sept. 1 is just nine days away as the Tigers kick things off by hosting Furman at 12:30 p.m. at Death Valley.

“I have actually said for a while now, whoever is the starter, I don’t foresee any situation, from where we are now, where only one guy plays,” Swinney said. “That is just kind of not where we are. We got that same situation at several positions, not just quarterback.

“Like I said, we will put out the depth chart on Monday. We will have a starting point and we will see how it goes.”