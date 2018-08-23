Tigers announce signing class

Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 15 players to the program on Thursday.

Assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See along with Lee all contributed to the signing class, which is rated No. 14 in the nation by Perfect Game.

All 15 signees are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2019 season.

“We brought in another talented group of players in this year’s class,” said Lee, who completed his third season at Clemson with 133 wins, eighth most in the nation from 2016-18. “Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See continue to do a tremendous job on the recruiting trail with recruiting many of the top players in the nation. We’re excited about the variety of players that will fulfill our needs for the 2019 season.”

Thirteen of the 15 signees are freshmen in the 2019 season, including two-way players Will Bethea (RHP/OF), Bryar Hawkins (INF/RHP), Davis Sharpe (RHP/INF) and Justin Wrobleski (LHP/OF). That quartet is joined by position players Chad Fairey (INF/OF), Adam Hackenberg (C/1B), Matthew Lumsden (OF/1B), James Parker (INF) and Mac Starbuck (INF), son of Tiger assistant Greg Starbuck, as well as pitchers Keyshawn Askew (LHP), Nate Lamb (LHP), Jackson Lindley (RHP) and Carter Raffield (RHP).

Also joining the program are Michael Green (OF), a transfer from Florence-Darlington Technical College, and Luke Sommerfeld (RHP), a graduate transfer from Saint Louis.

Three signees were selected in the 2018 MLB draft. Sharpe was picked in the 34th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wrobleski was drafted in the 36th round by the Seattle Mariners and Hackenberg was chosen in the 39th round by the Kansas City Royals.