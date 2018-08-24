4-star Dumervil on Clemson: 'That's the culture I want to be around'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — St. Thomas Aquinas High School four-star Marcus Dumervil is one of the top two-way prospects in the country for the class of 2020.

The Clemson Insider visited St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday as part of our Blue Chip Road Trip and spoke with the highly sought-after offensive/defensive lineman about his recruitment.

“I don’t really have any favorites or anything like that,” Dumervil said of where he stands in the recruiting process. “I’m just focusing on getting through my junior year healthy and just making sure I dominate on and off the field.”

Dumervil is ranked among the top 150 prospects in the 2020 class regardless of position and holds over two dozen scholarship offers.

Clemson extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 295-pound standout in June after head coach Dabo Swinney saw him in person during the spring evaluation period.

“It’s a pretty big school, big offer for me,” Dumervil said. “Big-time program. They do a lot of big-time things. Coach Dabo Swinney was here during the spring, came through. I’m really excited that they reached out to me and gave me an offer.”

It’s still early in the process for Dumervil, who doesn’t plan to commit anytime soon. But he can envision himself being a part of a program like the one Swinney has built at Clemson.

“Clemson is a big-time program as you can see,” Dumervil said. “They’re competing on a national level every single year. So, that means he’s doing something right, and that’s the culture I want to be around — a coach that’s doing something right and playing on a big-time program.”

Dumervil has yet to visit Clemson but could certainly do so at some point.

“A visit is always possible, but I’m not quite sure when exactly I want to get up and visit Clemson,” he said.

Dumervil doesn’t have any firm visit plans right now, as he is focused on his junior season that will begin on Saturday.

He intends to take his time before making his college decision in the future.

“I’m not 100-percent sure when I will wrap this up, but probably my senior year,” he said. “I think it’s too early to commit now. Coaches move, people change, so I don’t want to make the wrong decision.”

In addition to Clemson, Dumervil carries offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

When the time comes for him to sit down and choose a school, he’ll be looking closely at a few factors.

“Family environment, great education, and a big program that plays on a national level,” he said.

Dumervil is ranked as the No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 140 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, while ESPN tabs him as the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 141 overall prospect for 2020.

He is the younger brother of Louisville defensive tackle Dejmi Dumervil and the nephew of NFL defensive end/linebacker Elvis Dumervil.