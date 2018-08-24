Simmons ready to make an impact

With fall practice behind Clemson, Isaiah Simmons is ready for the new season. With his continued work at the SAM/nickel position, he looks to be in a position where he can show his worth as a player.

Simmons spoke to the media earlier this week as he spoke about his new job, first day of classes and the season-opener against Furman on Sept. 1.

Balancing school life and personal life

“It’s a little bit of a relief to be done with camp, get to enjoy regular life a little more, but then again you need to work on balancing your school life and personal life as well as football. In a way it is still a struggle, but it is what it is.”

Simmons on where he’s getting the most work

“I’ve been mostly getting work and Nickel linebacker, but I make sure I play safety just in case. I’ve been doing work at both for a reason.”

Simmons on what it’s like with game day approaching

“Me and a few of the guys were talking yesterday like, ‘wow we play next week, it’s almost that time gotta get ready for this.’ Not that we haven’t been getting ready for it, now is just time to focus on one team at a time. I think when it comes down to the nitty-gritty we’re gonna be ready.”

Simmons on if this team’s potential in comparison to 2016’s team

“We’re gonna have to take it game by game, I can’t really call it right now. I would definitely say that we have the potential, too, but too early to call.”

Simmons on what he needs to focus on at nickel

“I just need to work on the techniques. There are different techniques between safety and nickel and just knowing where my help is at as opposed to safety. Those are the two biggest things I have to work on. It’s all mental work needed.”