Clemson commit off to strong start in his senior season

Clemson safety commitment Lannden Zanders is right where he wants to be at the start of his senior season — 2-0.

Zanders and Crest High School (Shelby, N.C.) defeated T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.), 42-6, on Friday night after beating rival South Point (Belmont, N.C.) by a score of 28-11 in Week 1.

“It’s a great feeling, starting off in the direction we want to go,” Zanders told TCI.

Zanders is off to a strong start this season from an individual standpoint as well. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect is committed to play for Clemson as a safety but has made a big impact on both sides of the ball for Crest.

Through two games, Zanders has recorded 12 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Offensively at wide receiver, he caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in his team’s season opener before hauling in a 76-yard touchdown reception in Friday’s victory.

“It’s great,” Zanders said. “Always good to start off the senior season by having impacts on the game and winning as a team.”

Zanders, who committed to Clemson in April, continues to communicate with Mickey Conn and expects the Tigers’ safeties coach to be in attendance at one of his upcoming games.

“Coach Conn has been keeping in touch,” Zanders said. “Just [saying] how excited he is to have me and that he can’t wait to see me play soon.”

Zanders is one of four safety pledges in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class along with Milton (Ga.)’s Joseph Charleston, Phenix City (Ala.) Central’s Ray Thornton and Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer’s Jalyn Phillips.

Phillips became the latest player to jump on board with the Tigers when he committed this past Monday.

“Great ball player,” Zanders said of the most recent addition to the class. “He’s gonna make a difference.”

Zanders signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson in early August and will be an early enrollee.

As he prepares for his freshman year at Clemson, Zanders has a few goals in mind for his final high school campaign.

“Just perform like how I know I can, win the state championship and prepare myself for the next level at the same time,” he said.