Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers performed this weekend:

TCI’s Tour of Champions was on hand at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday night to watch Clemson five-star wide receiver commitment Frank Ladson and South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) defeat Coral Gables (Fla.), 14-6.

Ladson was targeted three times and made the most of his opportunities, tallying two catches of over 40 yards as well as a touchdown reception in the red zone. He finished the game with over 100 yards receiving and also had a 37-yard kickoff return.

Tour of Champions: 5-star Frank Ladson First Half Highlights https://t.co/0v6AcUuRyb — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 25, 2018

Naples (Fla.) running back Chez Mellusi shined in his team’s 30-18 victory over Edison (Miami, Fla.). The four-star Clemson commit rushed for 167 yards on 13 carries (12.8-yard average) and scored on touchdown runs of 1, 19 and 67 yards.

Clemson receiver commit Joe Ngata grabbed touchdown catches of 12 and 6 yards in Folsom (Calif.)’s 51-14 win against Jesuit (Carmichael, Calif.).

Tigers safety commit Lannden Zanders, who plays both ways for Crest (Shelby, N.C.), had a 76-yard touchdown catch in his team’s 42-6 win vs. T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.).

Tight end commit Jaelyn Lay recorded receptions of 24 and 8 yards in Riverdale (Ga.)’s 19-14 victory vs. Drew (Riverdale, Ga.), while linebacker commit LaVonta Bentley rushed for 14 yards in Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.)’s 24-14 win at Fairfield (Ala.).

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson defensive line commit Ruke Orhorhoro combined with a teammate for 20 total tackles, including 10 for loss and three sacks, in River Rouge (Mich.)’s 40-7 loss to Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.).

On special teams, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) punter and Clemson commit Aidan Swanson boomed punts of 44 and 34 yards in his squad’s 42-0 blowout of Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.).

A pair of future Tigers made big plays in preseason action Friday night. Linebacker commit Bryton Constantin of University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) absolutely clobbered the opposing QB on one play in his team’s jamboree, while fellow linebacker commit Keith Maguire of Malvern (Pa.) Prep showed off his hands with a great touchdown catch in his team’s scrimmage.

Might switch to receiver🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/oob7dOh9ch — Keith Maguire Jr. (@Keith_Mag) August 25, 2018

