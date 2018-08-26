Grantham signs with Oklahoma City

Former Clemson standout Donte Grantham signed a one-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Details of his contract have not been released.

The Clemson Insider confirmed Grantham had been in negotiations with several teams prior to signing with OKC, but he did not sign any summer league contracts because he is still unable to play. He is still in rehab from tearing the ACL in his right knee last January against Notre Dame.

The former Clemson star has spent the summer rehabbing at Clemson.

Prior to his knee injury, Grantham ranked second on the Clemson team in points (14.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.9 rpg), while tallying the third-most assists, second-most blocks and fourth-most steals. He also shot 56.0 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from 3-point range.

