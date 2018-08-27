This is the first installment of The Clemson Insider’s “Commit Performance of the Week” feature for the 2018-19 football season. Each week TCI will bring to you an in-depth look at the Clemson commit that we believe had the best performance over the weekend in his high school football game.

This week, the spotlight belongs to four-star running back Chez Mellusi from Naples, Fla.

In their opener, the Naples High School Golden Eagles put up 30 points against the Miami Edison Red Raiders en route to a 12-point victory. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Mellusi put on a performance he will likely never forget as he was responsible for 18 of the points his team tallied.

The trio of touchdowns Mellusi scored came on three consecutive carries. He took his first touchdown in from 19 yards out. The very next time he was handed the ball, he took it 67 yards, crossing into the end zone for another touchdown. The Golden Eagle coaching staff trusted him to get the ball in for another score when they were positioned on the 1-yard line. He took it wide right and dove in for the six points.

Mellusi finished the game with the three touchdowns and had 167 yards on 13 carries, averaging 12.8 yards per carry.

This season’s opener is a true testament of the potential that Mellusi possesses, and it will be exciting to see what he can bring to the table for the Tigers. His talent will definitely be welcome in Death Valley in 2019.