Upcoming visits will be critical for 4-star Torrence

Marietta (Ga.) 2020 four-star safety Rashad Torrence has not yet scheduled any visits for this fall, but knows the trips that he decides to make will be critical in regard to his college decision.

“Nothing planned right now. I know I want to be somewhere every weekend though,” Torrence said. “I want to make a decision by the end of my junior year, so these visits are very important.”

Clemson is among several schools that Torrence, one of the top-ranked safeties in the 2020 class, is looking to potentially visit during the college football season.

“I want to get to all the schools I’ve built relationships with,” he said. “Duke, Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame are just some of them. There are more that I didn’t name too. My parents and I just have to figure out how to make it work.”

Torrence (6-0, 190) has already visited Clemson a handful of times, including for the Boston College game last season.

Asked what he wants to get out of another visit to Clemson, Torrence replied, “I’ll be looking to see how well I bond with the coaches.”

He also hopes to gather more information about the academic side of the school.

“I need to learn more about the academic piece,” he said, “but the football program, the facilities and fan support are great.”

Clemson extended an offer to Torrence in May when recruiting coordinator Brandon Streeter stopped by his school during the spring evaluation period.

Torrence said he recently had a chance to talk with Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“He told me how much interest he, Coach (Brent) Venables, and Coach Dabo (Swinney) have in me,” Torrence said. “He wants me to come up soon and as often as I can.”

Torrence has an impressive list of over 20 offers that includes schools such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin along with Clemson.

Unlike most prospects nowadays, Torrence does not intend to unveil his top schools before he makes his decision.

“Out of respect to every school, I’m not going to release a list,” he said. “The schools I’m very interested in will know who they are.”

Torrence did admit, however, that Clemson is one of those.

“My favorites are the schools that I’ve started to build relationships with and Clemson is one of them,” he said.

Torrence cited Clemson, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Stanford, Clemson and Notre Dame as the schools he feels are showing the most interest at this time.

“I’m interested to see where things go on Sept. 1 when the schools can start calling me,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Torrence tallied 89 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, five pass deflections and an interception.

He is ranked as high as the No. 8 safety in the country for the 2020 class by Rivals.