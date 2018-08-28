Sean Pollard raves about the D-Line

The media met with a few Clemson players and both coordinators on Monday to discuss Saturday’s season-opener against Furman at Death Valley and the release of the depth chart.

Clemson right guard Sean Pollard went on a complimentary rant about the defensive line when he was asked about the offensive line.

Pollard on the D-line

“Well they have been called D-Line U for a reason…great D-Lines have always come through, but this one that we go against every day is just special. This D-Line that I have personally gone against for three years…they are great players, great people and they challenge you and they call you out. I think that is really what makes our O-Line better is because we are going against the best day in and day out.”

Pollard on playing right guard

“Yeah it is definitely a new position, but it is fun. Fall camp had it’s challenges like it always does. Coach (Robbie) Caldwell definitely makes it hard. He takes pride in coaching us hard. Cade Stewart and I had an extremely tight battle and we are both going to play a lot. I can see us splitting reps so it should be fun.”

Pollard on offensive line continuity

“I think the best thing is that we are all friends off the field. That’s the easiest way that we have it on the field is to have relationships off the field. Mitch (Hyatt) is probably the best teacher you will ever meet in your life. He knows the system inside and out, he has been here, he’s done it. He can pull you aside and tell you how to do something or adjust it one way. It helps the group as a whole.”

Pollard on facing the Tiger D-Line every day

“We are going against the best players and it just makes you more prideful as a group knowing that you can battle day-in and day-out with that great group of players. It makes it easier and better during the season because we are going to face units that our just as good as ours but we are going to prepared.”

Pollard on running backs

“They are all great and they are all hard workers. Adam Choice leading the group as a veteran guy. He knows what he is doing. You just see improvement from them everyday. They are hard-nose runners. They like putting their nose down and running through the hole. They all have breakaway speed.”