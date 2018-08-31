2020 wideout with Clemson ties visiting for Furman opener

Wide Receiver University is always on the hunt to add to its treasure trove of pass-catchers.

2020 recruit E.J. Williams has the potential, and the offer, to be a part of the prestigious receiving corps.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central product has ties with the Tigers as a former teammate of Clemson freshman receiver Justyn Ross and a current teammate of 2019 commit Ray Thornton.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver told The Clemson Insider that he will be attending Clemson’s season opener against Furman for a visit.

“For sure I’m gonna be [at Clemson] for the first game on the 1st,” he said.

He said that he is looking forward to hanging out with his old teammate at Central and being present at Death Valley.

“I”m mostly looking forward to seeing Justyn playing to be honest and just to see the great environment like the way people describe it to me,” Williams said. “I’ve been there but I’ve never been around the school because I stayed in the facility the last time I went.”

While getting to reunite with his old teammates would be an added bonus for Williams if he picks the Tigers, he is not making that an important piece in his decision process.

“Them going there and the thought of me playing with them is nice and all, but if I have a better feeling at another school I will make the best decision for me,” he said.

Williams said he plans on also visiting Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.

“Those are just schools that I liked when I went there,” he said.

Right now, it appears Clemson is sitting just behind Auburn in his recruitment, with the ACC’s Tigers’ ability to produce NFL-caliber talent keeping them right in the race.

“They are a close second with Auburn,” Williams said. “The fact that they produce so many NFL-bound WRs and they throw the ball a bunch. It would mean a lot to me including an opportunity of being coached by a great wide receiver coach, Jeff Scott.”

According to Williams, the Tigers have a very strong chance at sticking in his top two schools come decision time.

“They have a great chance…they probably will be one of my top schools,” he said.

Clemson will be in it until the finish line for Williams. They have a strong connection and he “feels very comfortable talking to them, especially coach Scott.” Don’t be surprised if he ends up reuniting with Ross and Thornton in Death Valley as his recruiting stock continues to rise.