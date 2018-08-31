Top prospects headed to Clemson for season opener

Second-ranked Clemson’s season opener against Furman on Saturday pales in comparison to some of the other, marquee games on the college

football slate. Nonetheless, the Tigers are still expected to attract a number of top prospects to Death Valley for the 12:20 p.m.

kickoff.

One of the headlining recruits slated to be on hand is Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 12 overall

player in the 2020 class per both ESPN and Rivals.

Murphy, who received an offer from Clemson in May, has been on campus several times. He most recently visited for a day in June during the Dabo

Swinney Camp after stopping by to watch a spring practice in April. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Penn State are

among his other offers.

Another big name expected to be at Death Valley is Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy four-star linebacker Kane Patterson, who

picked up an offer from Clemson in early August. The class of 2019 standout de-committed from Ohio State last Friday, and the Tigers have

a legit shot with him. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 inside linebacker and No. 121 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.

A trio of talented wide receivers are planning to attend Saturday’s game: Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Ze’Vian Capers, Phenix City (Ala.)

Central’s E.J. Williams and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork’s Jalin Hyatt.

All three competed at the Swinney Camp this summer, and Capers also attended the Tigers’ junior day in March. He has an offer from Clemson to go with others from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Louisville.

Clemson offered Williams in late July, joining Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Virginia on his list of Power Five

offers.

Williams told TCI recently that the Tigers are running second in his recruitment behind Auburn, though he doesn’t intend to make

his decision anytime soon. He is one of Clemson freshman receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central High School, and he will be

accompanied on the visit by current Central teammate and Clemson safety commitment Ray Thornton, as well as 2020 defensive end teammate

Brent Randolph and 2020 defensive back teammate Damien Glover.

Hyatt was impressive at the Swinney Camp and also registered strong camp performances at Virginia Tech and Duke this summer, after which

he earned offers from the Hokies and Blue Devils. As a sophomore, he recorded 43 receptions for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A couple of 2020 offensive linemen Clemson has offered are on the anticipated guest list in Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio and Canton

(Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams.

Tchio told us earlier this month that he wanted to visit Clemson, Alabama and Georgia before rendering his decision. The teammate of

Clemson 2019 safety commit Joseph Charleston is ranked as a top-150 overall prospect in his class according to both ESPN and 247Sports.

Williams will return to Clemson less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Aug. 19. He participated in the Swinney

Camp this summer and also attended the March junior day. His offer sheet includes NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wisconsin

and others.

Another notable prospect slated to visit Saturday is Boiling Springs (S.C.) 2021 running back/wide receiver Charles McFadden, a cousin of

Clemson freshman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.

On the basketball recruiting front, Columbia (S.C.) Lower Richland four-star forward Christian Brown is set to make his official visit to

Clemson this weekend. The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked as the No. 46 prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite

rankings.

As always, visitor lists are subject to change. We will keep you posted on any additions or scratches there might be. Stay tuned to TCI for returns on the visits and complete coverage of Clemson recruiting.