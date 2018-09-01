Who has the edge?

Clemson is the highest ranked opponent Furman has ever faced in a football game as the second-ranked Tigers host the Paladins today at 12:20 p.m. at Death Valley in Clemson. The Tigers have won 30 straight games against the Paladins and have won 44 straight against SoCon teams.

Furman’s triple option vs. Clemson’s defensive line: Clay Hendrix wants to incorporate more of the triple option in his offense this year. The Tigers’ defensive line will have to be alert and try not to get cut down as the triple option is known for cutting defensive linemen down to open up space and running lanes for the quarterback and the running backs. Advantage: Clemson

Furman’s defense vs. Clemson’s offense: The Paladins will get a heavy dose of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, especially in the first half. Bryant understands the offense and can run it efficiently, while Lawrence has the big arm and will challenge Furman’s secondary with the deep balls. Running backs Travis Etienne, Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster will be difficult to stop as well. Advantage: Clemson

Furman’s secondary vs. Clemson’s wide receivers: The Paladins do have 6-foot-4 free safety Bryan Okeh to play centerfield, which he is going to have to do against Clemson’s tall and very physical wide receivers. Tee Higgins, Diondre Overton and Justyn Ross are all 6-foot-4, a half foot taller than former Clemson transfer Amir Trapp (5-8), who now starts at one of the cornerback spots at Furman. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: The goal for Clemson is simple. Win the game as soon as it can. What do I mean? The Tigers should come out and dominate the game from the start and build a big half-time lead. That gives them the opportunity to take all the starters out of the game by the start of the second half, allowing them to rest before next week’s game at Texas A&M.

Prediction: Clemson 45, Furman 0