Alabama WR on Clemson: 'Best game visit I've ever taken'

Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2020 wide receiver E.J. Williams was among a number of Clemson targets that made their way to Death Valley for the season-opener versus Furman on Saturday.

It marked the first game-day visit to Clemson for Williams — and also the best visit he has been on so far.

“It’s the best game visit I’ve ever taken,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Williams (6-3, 185) made the visit with a few of his teammates at Central High School, including Clemson 2019 safety commitment Ray Thornton. They saw one of their former teammates, five-star freshman receiver Justyn Ross, record his first career touchdown reception in Clemson’s 48-7 victory.

Williams had been looking forward to experiencing the game-day environment at Clemson, and it was one of the things that really impressed him about the visit.

“The fans were into the game all the way till the end,” he said, “and the coaches were interacting with me and I had guys who were glad I was there.”

Williams said he spent a lot of time with Clemson co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott and area recruiter Todd Bates while on campus.

“Coach Scott talked to me about how Justyn was gonna get a lot of playing time, which he did, and the fact he was gonna be great and I could be great too in a program like Clemson, and it made me smile,” Williams said.

“Coach Bates asked me when I was going to make a decision, and I plan on making one by the end of this season in the summer.”

Williams earned an offer from Clemson in late July after impressing the staff with his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Previously, Williams had said that Auburn was the leader in his recruitment, with Clemson a close second. But things have changed after Saturday’s visit.

“It’s a tie now,” he said.

Williams says a couple of things stand out to him when he looks at Clemson.

“The atmosphere and they throw the ball a lot, and not just to guys like Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfrow,” he said. “They give everybody a chance to make a play.”

Along with Clemson and Auburn, Williams has Power Five offers from Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Virginia.