Capers on his recruitment: 'Clemson has always been number 1'

Class of 2020 prospect Ze’Vian Capers returned to Clemson for another unofficial visit Saturday, when he attended the second-ranked Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman at Death Valley.

According to the Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark wide receiver, the Tigers remain the leader in his recruitment as they have for quite some time.

“Clemson has always been number 1 and they still are number 1,” Capers told The Clemson Insider.

Capers received his first scholarship offer from Clemson in March. Since then, he has added offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

The 6-4, 200-pound wideout had a great experience at Clemson on Saturday. One of the highlights of the visit was spending time with head coach Dabo Swinney, who compared him to a couple of former Clemson greats as well as two current members of Wide Receiver U.

“My family and I enjoyed ourselves. It was a great atmosphere and environment,” Capers said. “I spoke with Coach Dabo Swinney before pre-game and he likes my size and ball skills. He said I have the intangibles of a DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. Coach Swinney mentioned how he has a vision for me not to just become a great football player but also a great man.

“It was a great visit. I plan on visiting Clemson a lot more in the future.”

Saturday marked Capers’ fourth visit to Clemson this year. He was previously on campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June after attending the Tigers’ spring game in April and their junior day in March.

The Tigers also played host to Capers for a pair of games at Death Valley last fall.

“Clemson fans always bring so much energy to game,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Capers intends to visit Clemson again this season and attend games at several other schools as well.

“I will be visiting Clemson again soon along with Arkansas, South Carolina, Louisville and Georgia Tech,” he said.

Capers has discussed his commitment timeline with his family.

“My family and I have talked about it. Sometime around January,” he said.

As a sophomore in 2017, Capers caught 42 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Region in Region 5 7A.