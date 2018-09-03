Clemson visit impresses standout in-state WR

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made his first game-day visit to Clemson on Saturday, and left campus highly impressed following the Tigers’ season-opening 48-7 win over Furman at Death Valley.

“It was a great football atmosphere!” Hyatt told TCI. “Everybody was pumped in the game. I love it.”

Aside from experiencing the environment, one of the highlights of the visit for Hyatt was hearing head coach Dabo Swinney talk to his team during pregame.

“I got to listen to Dabo’s inspiring speech before the game,” he said. “It really got the team motivated and ready.”

Hyatt (6-2, 165) also spent time around co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, who told the in-state standout that an offer from Clemson is in the cards.

“He definitely said an offer was coming,” said Hyatt, who was one of the standout performers at the Swinney Camp in June.

Hyatt currently holds offers from Virginia Tech and Duke, both of which offered after his strong showings at their camps this summer.

Should the Tigers join the mix with an offer as expected, they would likely be in strong shape in his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot,” he said of the potential offer. “They really think highly of me so I’m going to stay focused and keep doing me this year.”

Hyatt plans to attend more games at Death Valley this season. After watching the team Saturday, he believes a big season is ahead for the Tigers.

“They look hard to beat this year,” he said. “That’s a veteran team. They are going to be unstoppable.”

Hyatt reportedly ran a 4.33 40-yard dash while camping at Duke in June. As a sophomore last season, he recorded 43 receptions for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping Dutch Fork to its second straight Class 5A state championship.