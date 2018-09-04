Clemson in the latest Coaches Poll

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday.

The No. 2 ranking marks the 54th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the Coaches Top 25. The Tigers, who head to Texas A&M on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick, have been ranked in the top 5 of the Coaches Poll for 45 consecutive weeks, which is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson has been ranked in 110 of the last 116 Coaches polls, dating back to 2011, the third best mark in the country.

This week’s Amway/USA TODAY Top 25 Poll