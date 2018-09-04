Clemson lands former Ohio State commitment

Nashville (Tenn.) C.P.A. four-star linebacker Kane Patterson has committed to Clemson.

The class of 2019 prospect announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon.

“When I said my sophomore year that Clemson was my 1st choice, I had no idea the journey I was going to take to get there,” Patterson wrote in a Twitter post. “Thank you to so many people who made this possible. Incredible what all God put in place to put me at Clemson. His timing is perfect.

“With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I’m committing to Clemson University.”

Patterson (6-1, 225) committed to Ohio State in July before de-committing from the Buckeyes in late August. Clemson extended an offer to him in early August.

In addition to Clemson and Ohio State, Patterson held offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others. He is the No. 9 inside linebacker and No. 199 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson played host to Patterson on Saturday for its season-opener versus Furman at Death Valley.

As a junior last season, Patterson tallied 64 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 1,003 yards and 23 touchdowns on 110 carries.

Patterson becomes the 24th total commitment in the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class and fifth commitment from a linebacker, joining Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin’s LaVonta Bentley, Swansea (S.C.)’s Greg Williams, Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire and Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin.