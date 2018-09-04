Road games don't bother Wallace, Tigers

Following second-ranked Clemson’s win over Furman this past Saturday, the media spoke with safety K’von Wallace on Monday as he and the rest of the team head to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M this coming Saturday.

Wallace on keys to success against Texas A&M

“The keys to success are just staying calm as much as possible because when we’re on defense it’s quiet anyways. Go out there and communicate. Make sure everybody is lined up right… and just taking what they give us. Don’t get discouraged when they make a big play because they will make a big play. Just continue to play hard and just know that whatever field we go on that’s our field.”

Wallace on road games

“All of us love going on the road and shutting a team down. Like I said, just making…quieting a crowd. It just gives us a little edge and it means a little bit more that we can go on the road and still come out with a victory and be the best team on that field.”

Wallace on Clemson’s defense

“I feel like we have the best defense in the country and I’ve said that before the season even started. Just having those guys back up front it pretty fun. Just having them going and shutting down whatever they have to shut down and doing what they have to do. It’s easy and fun at the same time because we get our job done and they get their job done.”

Wallace on Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond

“Yeah watching a couple films on him and everything. So just seeing how he operates… we just have to stay in coverage and do things so we’ll be alright.”

Wallace on the familiarity of A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher

“I feel like it could (help). We don’t know what Coach V (Brent Venables) has in store. We’re just getting started. I haven’t met with him yet so all of it will be taken today during warmups and practice and stuff. He’ll be giving us all of the game plans.”