Tigers in the NFL: Preseason Week 4

It was a quieter week for the Tigers in the NFL as only 18 of them saw preseason action in week 4.

As the preseason comes to a close, it only makes sense that the more notable names like Deshaun Watson and Shaq Lawson are not likely to play as to not risk injury. But, that grants the lesser-known names a perfect opportunity to make their name known by their coaches and by the entire NFL viewership.

Below is a list of Clemson Tigers who made notable appearances in their week 4 preseason games.

Buffalo Bills 28, Chicago Bears 27

BUF: Ryan Carter: 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss

Ray Ray McCloud III: 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 kick-off return, 32 yards, 3 punt returns, 44 yards, 25 long

Two NFL rookies and former Clemson players performed in the spotlight in this close preseason matchup. On defense, Ryan Carter put his abilities on display by taking two tackles by himself, one of which resulted in a 3-yard loss for the Bears. Ray Ray McCloud III had a more diverse approach on the field this week as he was seen on offense and on special teams. On offense, McCloud III had one carry for 5 yards at the end of the first quarter. He saw one kick-off return in which he picked up 32 yards, giving the Bills better field positioning after it had been kicked to the 1-yard line. He also saw 3 punts in which he gained a total of 44 yards, his long being 25 yards.

Denver Broncos 21, Arizona Cardinals 10

DEN: DeShawn Williams: 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

DeShawn Williams was able to showcase his abilities in this Denver Broncos win. Williams had two tackles, both being solo tackles. One of them was a direct sack on Cardinal quarterback Mike Glennon. This sack resulted in an 8-yard loss, ultimately leading to a punt. His other tackle prevented the Cardinals from getting any yardage on a 1st & 10 when Sherman Badie was handed the ball up the middle. Williams stopped Badie short, causing a loss of a yard. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos continue to use Williams in the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Green Bay Packers 21

KC: Dorian O’Daniel: 7 tackles (7 solo)

Dorian O’Daniel had himself a night as he led the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in tackles. O’Daniel had a total of 7 tackles, all of which were solo tackles. For a majority of these solo tackles, he was sitting in the backfield, making the tackle to prevent any further gained yardage. Other times, he was making the tackle on only one or two yards gained by the offense. Could this have been the performance that O’Daniel needed to get more playing time on Sundays? Only time will tell, but he certainly is giving the other Kansas City Chiefs linebackers a run for their money.

Los Angeles Chargers 23, San Francisco 49ers 21

LAC: Artavis Scott: 1 target

Marcus Edmond: 2 tackles (1 solo)

SF: Bradley Pinion: 2 punts, 96 yards, 53 long

In a game that was decided by 2 points, 3 former Tigers saw some playing time. Artavis Scott was targeted on the first drive of the game, a short pass that could not be reeled in. Unfortunately, Artavis Scott went down with an injury late in the 2nd quarter and did not return for the rest of the game. An injury that was feared by spectators to be his knee was later determined to be his ankle. Scott has been placed on IR with this injury, an injury that will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season as he does require ankle surgery.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Chargers, Marcus Edmond had 2 tackles, leading one of those tackles all on his own. Both tackles came after the opposing receiver made a catch and received yards-after-catch. It is good to see Edmond taking what he learned as a cornerback at Clemson and using it in the NFL. Any time that Edmond and the rest of the defensive unit made a stop, Bradley Pinion had to come out for the 49ers to punt the ball. Pinion had 2 punts for a total of 96 yards. His longest punt of the night was a whopping 53 yards. Although he is on the roster as a punter, punting was not the only action that Pinion saw in the game against the Chargers. This former Tiger also performed two kick-offs, sending both kicks into the end zone for a touchback. Pinion also took another approach to special teams and was the holder for two PATs. It is good to see Pinion getting a diversified approach to special teams and the ability to showcase his talents.

Philadelphia Eagles 10, New York Jets 9

NYJ: Charone Peake: 3 receptions, 24 yards, 4 targets

Jordan Leggett: 1 reception, 18 yards, 3 targets

Once teammates at the collegiate level at Clemson University and then teammates again on the professional level with the New York Jets, Jordan Leggett and Charone Peake saw some preseason playing time in the last week of the preseason. Charone Peake had 4 targets and 3 receptions for a total of 24 yards. He saw the ball early as he was targeted on the second drive of the game. His next target would not come until the second half, but it came at a perfect time. The Jets were driving and sitting right outside of field goal position when Peake hauled in a pass for 12 yards on a 3rd & 18, setting the Jets up for a field goal. He went on to see 2 more receptions in the game, each for 6 yards. Jordan Leggett, on the other hand, was targeted 3 times and had 1 reception for 18 yards. Leggett’s reception came on a deep pass up the middle, gaining the first down for the Jets. This duo of former Clemson players will be exciting to watch when the regular season gets going.

Other former Tigers who saw Preseason Week 4 action: Taylor Hearn (CAR), Carlos Watkins (HOU), Stephone Anthony and Cordrea Tankersley (MIA), Wayne Gallman (NYG), Coty Sensabaugh (PIT), Jaron Brown (SEA), and Chandler Catanzaro (TB).