Anchrum says Tigers just need to be who they are

Clemson right tackle Tremayne Anchrum was named ACC Player of the Week on Tuesday. The junior spoke with the media about the upcoming game against the Aggies. Here is what he had to say.

Anchrum on the challenge of playing at Texas A&M

“I don’t think there are any new challenges that we are facing this week. We are tried and true. We’ve been through the ringer with loud teams with big crowds and giant atmospheres. I think all we need to do this is be who we are.”

Anchrum on being offensive MVP for Furman

“It was pretty special. I feel like it was a byproduct of being on a great offensive line, having great players with me and also, having a really good game plan that I just executed to the best of my ability. Good things happen when you follow the plan.”

Anchrum on the younger guys

“They are coming along pretty good actually. There were a few hiccups on protections, but once all that got sorted out. They just went out there and played and got the calls and cut it loose, they stepped it up from a level where we were. It was rewarded and refreshing that alright they can come in and change the pace for us.”

Anchrum on what stands out for the Aggie’s defensive line

“They are a bunch of older guys who are physical. They’ve got good speed and good strength on the edge. They are a bunch of tried and true guys. They are definitely veterans in all since of the word. It’s going to be a good game.”

Anchrum on preparing for Texas A&M

“It will be a different kind of opener. There’s not much film you can go off of. They’re definitely kind of a new team considering all the new pieces they have. You still have to look at the old personnel, but you have to look at where the coach came from. What kind of systems do they run? What kind of schemes? So you definitely have to do your due diligence on the film. They present a new set of challenges, but again nothing that we haven’t faced before.”