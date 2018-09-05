Bryant is used to quarterbacking in big games

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant spoke with the media Monday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to take on Texas A&M on the road this coming Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

This will be the first time since 2004 the Clemson program has played at Kyle Field, home to College Football’s 12th Man.

Bryant on handling the Texas A&M environment

“Going to an environment like that is pretty much the first for everyone. We’ve been in ball games with environments like this…the older guys. The biggest thing is telling the younger guys to channel the energy the right way, and to try and not focus on what is going on in the stands. We aren’t going to prepare any differently than we did last week.”

Bryant on preparing for Texas A&M

“For me, I’m just going to go with the flow. It’s a business trip first and foremost, and we are coming to win a ball game. It’s going to be tough being out there in a good environment like that, but it’s a challenge. We are looking forward to it, and making sure we come ready to play.”

Bryant on sharing the quarterback position

“Just be ready when your moment is called. I know what the situation was leading up to the game. I had to make sure I made the most of my opportunity first and foremost. When he goes in there (Trevor Lawrence), then I’m locked in and engaged on the sideline.”

Bryant’s reflection on his performance against Furman

“I like the way I responded. It was a slow start, but we knew there was going to be adversity. We didn’t finish the way we wanted to on offense as well. That’s the biggest thing to be able to get off to a fast start.”

Bryant’s advice to Trevor Lawrence for Saturday

“It’s a long game, so try and play the game one play at a time. Communicate on the sidelines that would be the biggest thing I saw from Deshaun (Watson) how he managed it. He would communicate with coach (Braden) Streeter and with all of us. The biggest thing is playing one play at time…that helped me with my game.”