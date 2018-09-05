Bryant says Tigers can play anywhere

Last Saturday, Austin Bryant and the second-ranked Clemson Tigers secured their first victory of the season against Furman at Death Valley. The defensive end took the time Tuesday to sit down and talk with the media about the Tigers upcoming game this Saturday at Texas A&M.

Bryant on what he can improve on

“I’d definitely say just cleaning up a few technique errors, whether it be a bad step or hand placement you know? It’s always nice to get out there for the first time of the year. You know you’re going to make some mistakes but it’s all about cleaning that up and getting back into game mode.”

Bryant on Texas A&M environment

“I’ve been to Texas just coming and going through the airport but I’ve never actually been there. I’m excited to play there. Everybody says it’s a great place to play, great atmosphere. It’s always been a place I’ve admired being a college football fan. Kyle Field, everybody knows about it.”

Bryant on Texas A&M quarterback

“I’m impressed. You know he’s a good runner and thrower, a really good athlete that can make you miss in space. He does a good job of running their offense. Coach Fisher does a good job of calling good plays that suit him so he can become most successful so I’m excited to play him. It should be a good challenge.”

Bryant on playing on the road

“We can play anywhere. We can play on Jervey Meadows if you want to. That’s just something we’ve instilled around here. It doesn’t matter where we play or who we play just spot the ball. It’s definitely fun to play on the road.”

Bryant on importance of coming out strong

“I think it’s very important. I think if we’re locked in on what we’re supposed to do, focus on how we play, not too worried about the opponent. Just worry about the details of our assignments, all eleven guys and I think that’s what creates that focus. That edge when you’re on the road and play in a hostile environment.”