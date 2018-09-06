Clemson-Nebraska will air on ESPN2

Clemson-Nebraska will air on ESPN2

Clemson men’s basketball’s Nov. 26 matchup against Nebraska in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum has been finalized for 7 p.m. and will be carried nationally on ESPN2.

This will be just the second meeting between Clemson and Nebraska in men’s basketball after previously meeting for the first time during the 2016 challenge. The Tigers defeated the Huskers in Littlejohn on Nov. 30, 2016 by a final tally of 60-58.

Clemson has an 11-7 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 11 wins are the fourth most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten teams that have taken part in the challenge over the years. In fact, the 11 wins are more than any Big Ten team has produced (Purdue, 10). The Tigers are 5-4 at home and 6-3 on the road in the challenge. The six road wins are the most among all teams.

Last season Clemson overcame a 13-point deficit, including a seven-point halftime deficit, to defeat Ohio State on the road in Columbus, 79-65. The Tigers produced a 27-point turnaround in the victory.

Under the direction of head coach Brad Brownell, the Tigers are 5-4 against members of the Big Ten Conference.

