RB with Clemson connection recaps visit to Death Valley

A local running back with a family connection to Clemson made his first visit to Death Valley as a recruit last Saturday.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Boiling Springs 2021 running back Charles McFadden attended the Tigers’ season-opening, 48-7 win over Furman.

“It was really good,” McFadden said of the visit. “I loved getting to interact with the players and coaches and being in Death Valley with wonderful fans. It was overall a great environment Saturday the whole day.”

McFadden (5-8, 175) is related to Clemson freshman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, who played his high school football at nearby Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.).

“We’re very, very close,” Charles said. “We are first cousins and our dads are brothers. We talk daily.”

“He really enjoys it,” Charles added of what he has heard from Jordan about Clemson. “He loves it there and he works extremely hard on a daily basis. He gives me tips and tells me I could follow in his footsteps if I keep it up.”

While on campus, Charles spent the most time with Clemson offensive graduate assistant Xavier Dye and also spoke with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I talked with coach Dye the most, and he told me just to keep up the good work and everything will pay off,” Charles said. “I also talked with coach Caldwell and he was happy to see me again and glad I got to make it down there to visit.”

A sophomore, Charles said he is drawing early interest from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State, East Carolina and Appalachian State along with Clemson.

Charles hopes to return to Death Valley before the season is over after a great experience on campus last Saturday.

“I’ve been times before with Jordan, but never as a recruit. That was my first time going on a visit to Clemson as a recruit,” he said. “What stands out the most to me is how much Clemson treats me and my parents like family. It’s really nice to be in a great atmosphere and get treated well by everyone.”

Charles said he is slated to visit North Carolina for its home opener vs. UCF on Sept. 15 as well as Virginia Tech for its game against Miami on Nov. 17.

As a freshman on varsity last season, Charles rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries in eight games and also recorded seven receptions for 43 yards.