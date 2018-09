COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trevor Lawrence entered the game on second-ranked Clemson’s third possession against Texas A&M, and it didn’t take long for the Tigers to find the end zone.

On his first pass attempt on the first play of the drive, Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins on a deep ball down the sideline, and Higgins did the rest as he ran in for a 64-yard touchdown at the 14:13 mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers led 14-3 following the long touchdown.