Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kelly Bryant showed his mettle in second-ranked Clemson’s 28-26 win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday night. The senior quarterback struggled in the first half but bounced back in the second half as he helped lead the Tigers to victory.

After missing on several throws before halftime, Bryant responded with several great throws after the break and marched Clemson down the field for back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.

The Calhoun Falls, S.C., native guided the Tigers on a four-play, 70-yard scoring drive, keyed by a 50-yard pass to Tee Higgins. He capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton, giving Clemson a 21-6 lead with 4:59 to play in the third quarter.

When Clemson got the ball back, Bryant hit Hunter Renfrow for a 40-yard pass and later hit his senior wide receiver again for 10 yards on third down to keep the drive going. Travis Etienne finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the first half, Bryant ran for Clemson’s first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard score that put the Tigers up 7-3 with 1:23 left in the first quarter. Despite his slow start, Bryant finished the game 12-of-17 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown along with 54 yards rushing and another score on the ground.

Bryant is one of the Tigers’ unquestioned leaders and came through for his team in a big way with a resilient performance Saturday night.