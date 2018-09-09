Recruits react to Clemson's win over Texas A&M

Second-ranked Clemson survived a road test against Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field, taking down the Aggies by a score of 28-26.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commits and recruits to get their reactions to the Tigers’ victory. Here’s what they had to say:

Clemson commit Bryton Constantin, 2019 4-star LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “My thoughts on the game is that the QB rotation was good and it should continue. The defense looks solid but can’t afford to give up big plays.”

Clemson commit Frank Ladson, 2019 5-star WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “Good game. Came down to the wire. Came out with the W.”

Clemson commit Jaelyn Lay, 2019 4-star TE, Riverdale (Ga.): “It was a good game. A lot of exciting moments.”

Clemson commit Aidan Swanson, 2019 P, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: “There was no doubt in my mind that we wouldn’t close out the game and win. That’s what we do in these close games. We know how to win.”

Clemson commit Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.): “I said Texas A&M has a good quarterback and we would have to respect him because he was gonna make good plays and he did but I’m happy we got the win despite how close it was.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 4-star LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “It was a very tough game in a very tough atmosphere. We pulled through with a big win and a win’s a win. We learned from that game.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “It was a really entertaining game to watch especially when Tee Higgins made an incredible play. I’m happy that the Tigers came out with the W.”

Desmond Evans, 2020 5-star DE, Sanford (N.C.) Lee County: “I really don’t have any thoughts on the game but they got that W and that’s all that matters.”

Julian Fleming, 2020 5-star WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia: “Big win for Clemson against a high-caliber team, plenty of more to come.”

Keshawn Lawrence, 2020 4-star DB, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth: “It was good to see them 2-0 and maintain the lead.”

Chandler Morris, 2020 QB, Dallas (Texas) Highland Park: “I thought it was a huge win for Clemson. To come into Kyle Field one of the hardest places to play and beat them is huge.”

Jalen Rivers, 2020 4-star OL, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf: “I really didn’t watch the game because I was at Florida’s game but I heard it was very close but they ended up with the victory and played well.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “It was a great game. The defense played lights out in my opinion, they just got the bad end of the stick in some occasions.”

E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “Great game. Very intense but the Tigers came out on top as I expected!”

Derek Wingo, 2020 4-star LB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas: “Great battle and a way for Clemson to show they have depth at all positions.”