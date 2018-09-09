Swinney holds court after win over Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes questions after the second-ranked Tigers’ 28-26 win over Texas A&M Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

It was Clemson’s first win in the state of Texas since winning the 1959 Bluebonnet Bowl over TCU. It was also the program’s first ever win at Kyle Field.

Watch Swinney’s Q&A session on TCITV:

