What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 4

Week 4 of the high school football season rolled around this weekend, and a number of Clemson’s commitments stood out with their play on the field.

In the latest edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of the Tigers’ commits:

Frank Ladson blows the game wide open with a 60 yard bomb from Burns. south Dade up 6-5 6:50 in the 2nd #GrimeTimeGameoftheWeek — Coach Grimes (@itsgrimetime) September 8, 2018

Welp. Didn't take long for Chaminade to feel the wrath of Clemson-bound receiver Joe Ngata. Just caught a 49-yard TD pass on the second play of the game. Folsom 7, Chaminade 0 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 8, 2018

14-0 Folsom over Caminade after 90 yd screen to Joe Ngata. @SacBee_JoeD — Folsom High School (@Folsom_High) September 8, 2018

Folsom 6'3 190 WR Joe Ngata is THE REAL DEAL HOLYFIELD❗ 2 rec, 2 TD. #Folsom leads 14-0 vs Chaminade with 6:45 left in first quarter. pic.twitter.com/gN7ApTXIKb — Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) September 8, 2018

Folsom leads 42-7, 9 mins left in the 4th.

Kaiden Bennett throws another TD, this time from 9 yards out to Joe Ngata. Bennett's 5th TD pass, Ngata's 3rd TD reception. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 8, 2018

Big collision between Charvis Thornton and Bryton Constantin pic.twitter.com/zFJnaBEvLM — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 8, 2018

momma said be a receiver on defense.. pic.twitter.com/ED6SusF3wx — Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) September 9, 2018

I hit send and Landen Zanders intercepts a Bess pass over the middle for a 60-plus yard pick six. PAT is good. @crest_chargers 27 @GldLionFootball 6 — Dustin George (@DustinatTheStar) September 8, 2018

La Salle 7, Malvern Prep 7; 1Q 6:43 … MP’s Keith Maguire evens things with a 1-yard TD run. ⁦@Keith_Mag⁩ ⁦@MPFriars⁩ pic.twitter.com/TtHi36LtPZ — Rick O'Brien (@ozoneinq) September 8, 2018

Keith Maguire with the TD catch. Friars up 28 to 17. pic.twitter.com/kgRic4Tf1K — Malvern Prep Friars (@MPFriars) September 8, 2018

Top PA recruit Keith Maguire rocking the @ClemsonFB gloves today as a Tiger commit… pic.twitter.com/yH9Ui4KYBQ — nate heckenberger (@nheckenberger) September 8, 2018

Logan Cash blocks the @BranchBoys FG attempt on the last play of the first half. @DoggsFootball leads 7-3 at Half. — FB Broadcasting (@FBbroadcast) September 8, 2018

Congrats to Logan Cash & Jacob Merrifield named Zaxby’s Co-Players of the Game in last nights game against The Flowery Branch Falcons! @DoggsFootball @CoachEdDudley63 @TweetDoggs @LoganCashhh — FM 107.1 WJBB (@WJBBRadio) September 8, 2018