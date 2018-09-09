What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 4

By: Gavin Oliver | 1 hour ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Week 4 of the high school football season rolled around this weekend, and a number of Clemson’s commitments stood out with their play on the field.
In the latest edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of the Tigers’ commits:
Frank Ladson blows the game wide open with a 60 yard bomb from Burns. south Dade up 6-5 6:50 in the 2nd #GrimeTimeGameoftheWeek
— Coach Grimes (@itsgrimetime) September 8, 2018
Welp. Didn't take long for Chaminade to feel the wrath of Clemson-bound receiver Joe Ngata. Just caught a 49-yard TD pass on the second play of the game. Folsom 7, Chaminade 0
— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 8, 2018
14-0 Folsom over Caminade after 90 yd screen to Joe Ngata. @SacBee_JoeD
— Folsom High School (@Folsom_High) September 8, 2018
Folsom 6'3 190 WR Joe Ngata is THE REAL DEAL HOLYFIELD❗ 2 rec, 2 TD. #Folsom leads 14-0 vs Chaminade with 6:45 left in first quarter. pic.twitter.com/gN7ApTXIKb
— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) September 8, 2018
Folsom leads 42-7, 9 mins left in the 4th.
Kaiden Bennett throws another TD, this time from 9 yards out to Joe Ngata. Bennett's 5th TD pass, Ngata's 3rd TD reception.
— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 8, 2018
Big collision between Charvis Thornton and Bryton Constantin pic.twitter.com/zFJnaBEvLM
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 8, 2018
momma said be a receiver on defense.. pic.twitter.com/ED6SusF3wx
— Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) September 9, 2018
I hit send and Landen Zanders intercepts a Bess pass over the middle for a 60-plus yard pick six.
PAT is good. @crest_chargers 27 @GldLionFootball 6
— Dustin George (@DustinatTheStar) September 8, 2018
La Salle 7, Malvern Prep 7; 1Q 6:43 … MP’s Keith Maguire evens things with a 1-yard TD run. @Keith_Mag @MPFriars pic.twitter.com/TtHi36LtPZ
— Rick O'Brien (@ozoneinq) September 8, 2018
Keith Maguire with the TD catch. Friars up 28 to 17. pic.twitter.com/kgRic4Tf1K
— Malvern Prep Friars (@MPFriars) September 8, 2018
Top PA recruit Keith Maguire rocking the @ClemsonFB gloves today as a Tiger commit… pic.twitter.com/yH9Ui4KYBQ
— nate heckenberger (@nheckenberger) September 8, 2018
Logan Cash blocks the @BranchBoys FG attempt on the last play of the first half. @DoggsFootball leads 7-3 at Half.
— FB Broadcasting (@FBbroadcast) September 8, 2018
Congrats to Logan Cash & Jacob Merrifield named Zaxby’s Co-Players of the Game in last nights game against The Flowery Branch Falcons! @DoggsFootball @CoachEdDudley63 @TweetDoggs @LoganCashhh
— FM 107.1 WJBB (@WJBBRadio) September 8, 2018
Williamsport’s Clemson commit Tayquon Johnson, a 6’4 310 lb lineman, just had two carries for the Wildcats. He has 2 rushing yards after the first went for no gain and the second earned Williamsport a first down. Kevin Dunleavy would be proud. 14-0 Century at halftime.
— Brayden Leather (@leatherbaseball) September 8, 2018
