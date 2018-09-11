Two-Minute Drill: 9/11 Tribute and Hurricane Florence

Two-Minute Drill: 9/11 Tribute and Hurricane Florence

On the 17th Anniversary of 9/11, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the time to remember the people who were affected by the events of that tragic day in United States History.

With Hurricane Florence hitting the Carolinas later this week, many people will be evacuating to the Upstate to steer clear of the dangerous storm.

In The Clemson Insider’s Two-Minute Drill, Ashley Pendergist gives us a quick look back at Swinney’s press conference and the key topics as the second-ranked Tigers gets set to host Georgia Southern on Saturday.

