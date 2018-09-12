Clemson offers top-rated OL

Clemson has extended an offer to a highly touted prospect from the Lone Star State.

One of the country’s top-rated offensive tackles in the class of 2020 reported the offer from the Tigers on Wednesday night — League City (Texas) Clear Creek’s Chad Lindberg.

“Very excited to have received an offer from Clemson!!” Lindberg wrote in a Twitter post.

Lindberg (pictured right) has collected over 30 total offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The four-star prospect is ranked among the top 10 offensive tackles in the 2020 class by multiple recruiting services. ESPN ranks the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall prospect in his class.