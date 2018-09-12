Clemson recruiting class ranked top 10 in the country

Latest
Latest on 4-star FSU commit, Clemson target Hunter
Four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter gave a verbal commitment to Florida State in June during a visit to Tallahassee. But the Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar standout continues to be pursued by other schools (…)
Swinney still believes Tigers, Eagles will play Saturday
Though Clemson University officials are in discussions with emergency management personnel, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Georgia Southern officials in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it (…)
Clemson in discussions about status of Saturday's game
Clemson is in discussions about what to do about Saturday’s game with Georgia Southern. The two teams are scheduled to meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Death Valley. The following statement was released by (…)
Stewart afraid of Big Dex?
Clemson Offensive lineman Cade Stewart started at right guard on Saturday at Texas A&M. He talked to the media Monday morning about his experience at Kyle Field. Stewart on Dexter (…)
Swinney: Etienne needs to touch the ball
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about how Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster need to “touch the ball” more than they have the first two games. The Tigers’ coach spoke to the media (…)
Bryant's performance was a reflection of his character
Although it was not the smoothest performance by No. 2 Clemson, the Tigers did make it out of College Station, Texas with a win against Texas A&M. Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the (…)
Clemson beat Texas A&M, not Mary Poppins U
When the national polls came out Sunday afternoon, a lot of Clemson fans were surprised to see the Tigers still ranked No. 2 in the country. Though their Tigers won a tough game at Texas A&M the (…)
5-star LB on Clemson: ‘I love it there’
Five-star Antoine Sampah, one of the top-ranked 2020 linebackers in the country, has his sights set on returning to Clemson during this season for his first game-day visit at Death Valley. The elite recruit (…)
Two-Minute Drill: 9/11 Tribute and Hurricane Florence
On the 17th Anniversary of 9/11, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the time to remember the people who were affected by the events of that tragic day in United States History. With Hurricane Florence (…)