Latest on 4-star FSU commit, Clemson target Hunter

Four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter gave a verbal commitment to Florida State in June during a visit to Tallahassee. But the Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar standout continues to be pursued by other schools and intends to take several official visits elsewhere before signing day.

The top class of 2019 prospect told TCI he has stayed in touch with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and talked with him about “coming back up there” to Tiger Town.

Hunter (6-4, 285) is still planning to make an official visit to Clemson but hasn’t yet set a date.

“Don’t know yet,” he said of the visit timing. “Maybe sometime in November.”

A few other schools are also currently in line to get official visits from Hunter, who lists offers from Florida, Miami, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee among many others.

“Penn State, Bama and Georgia,” Hunter said of the other officials he is planning.

The lone visit Hunter has made this season so far is to Florida.

As for Clemson, Hunter has been impressed by the Tigers’ 2-0 start.

“Love it,” he said.

Hunter commented on Clemson’s defensive line, also known as the Power Rangers, prior to the Tigers’ road victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

I like my power rangers this week — derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@hunterderick31) September 6, 2018

Hunter (6-4, 280) has made a couple of unofficial visits to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers in March. As a junior last season, he recorded 54 total tackles including six for loss and a sack.

TCI visited Dunbar High School last month to see Hunter, who discussed his special bond with Bates, his difficult college decision and more.