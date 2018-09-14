2019 OL has Clemson No. 1 going into final decision

Local interior offensive lineman Avery Reece has the Tigers high on his list as he closes in on making his final decision.

The Honea Path (S.C.) BHP product shares the same alma mater with current Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph, and has been in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He asked when I was going to be able to make it down for a game and I told him that I would let him know,” Reece said.

Clemson, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina have been recruiting Reece the hardest so far, but the Tigers look like they are the team to beat.

“Clemson is by far my favorite,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play for them.”

Reece had nothing but good things to say about the Tigers and has a clear vision of himself in Death Valley on Saturdays.

“A lot stands out to me about Clemson,” he said. “It’s a great program, close to home, has top-of-the-line education, great facilities and I could see myself playing there in the future.”

Reece told The Clemson Insider that he “plans on committing this month.”

Clemson has never shied away from local homegrown talent, and it looks like the 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive lineman could be headed to Death Valley.