4-star LB says Clemson offer would 'greatly' impact recruitment

Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby 2020 four-star linebacker Ethan West has seen his recruitment heat up since Sept. 1, the first day college football coaches could begin having extended communication with junior prospects.

According to West, coaches from various programs have started to hit up his phone regularly.

“It has picked up a lot in the last couple weeks,” he said of the recruiting process.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Brandon Streeter are among the coaches who have been in contact with West (6-4, 225), who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country for the 2020 class.

The Tigers have expressed high interest as they continue to evaluate him and look at where he might be a fit positionally on the defensive side of the ball.

“I have been talking to coach Venables and coach Streeter the most,” West said. “They have said they really like the way I play but do not quite know where I fit yet.”

West is very interested in Clemson as well. Despite the threat of inclement weather, he plans to attend the Tigers’ noon game Saturday against Georgia Southern.

He checked out Clemson for the first time in June during the Dabo Swinney Camp, but this will be his first game visit to Death Valley.

“I’m going to be at Clemson this weekend,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the atmosphere around the program on game day.”

Arizona State offered West this week, joining Virginia Tech, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Virginia, Boston College, Duke and others on his offer sheet.

West cited Virginia Tech, Michigan and Duke as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now along with Clemson.

Should the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer, West said they would be in a strong position with him.

“It would mean the world to get an offer from such a high football program along with academics,” he said. “It would impact it (recruitment) greatly.”

Beyond Clemson, West said he does not have any visits scheduled at this time.

West is the No. 5 prospect from Virginia, No. 11 inside linebacker and No. 251 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.