Peach State tackle looking forward to first Clemson game

Clemson has tapped into the talent pool at Roswell (Ga.) High School a couple of times in the last few years, signing former five-star linebacker Tre Lamar in the 2016 class and former four-star cornerback LeAnthony Williams in 2017.

Looking ahead to the next recruiting cycle, the Tigers have their eye on another standout recruit from Roswell in Class of 2020 offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound junior told TCI he has been in frequent touch with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell since Sept. 1, when college football coaches were able to begin actively reaching out to 2020 prospects.

“Me and coach Caldwell talk often,” Zimmerman said. “Just about our season and talking about our teams.”

Zimmerman most recently visited Clemson in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

With Clemson showing interest, he is planning to return to campus for his first game-day visit at Death Valley on Oct. 20, when the Tigers play host to NC State.

“I’m looking forward to it. Hoping to have an offer before,” he said. “It’s crazy I heard. It’s like the stadium is on top of you is what it felt like when I visited. I can’t imagine what it’s like at a game.”

Zimmerman currently carries offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina and Purdue, among others. He cited Auburn, Michigan State, Purdue and Clemson as the schools he has been hearing the most from of late.

Clemson would be well positioned in the Peach State standout’s recruitment should it choose to extend an offer moving forward.

“They would be a top school,” Zimmerman said. “I love the location, campus, it has a great business school, and Coach Swinney is a great coach.”

Besides Clemson, Zimmerman is slated to visit Auburn for its game against LSU today and Florida for its game vs. South Carolina on Nov. 10.

Zimmerman is ranked as the No. 28 offensive tackle in the country for the 2020 class according to Rivals. He was a first-team all-region performer for Roswell last season.