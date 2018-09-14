Top prospects headed to Tigertown

Despite the potential weather impact of Hurricane Florence, several top prospects are slated to visit Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ noon game against Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

The expected visitor list is headlined by a pair of four-star linebackers in the class of 2020: Carrollton (Ga.)’s Kevin Swint and Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby’s Ethan West.

Swint (6-3, 220) will return to Clemson with his mother and father, both of whom also accompanied him on his previous visit to campus for the program’s junior day in March. It will mark the first game-day visit to Clemson for Swint since he attended a game as an eighth-grader.

The No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2020 class according to ESPN holds offers from Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and numerous others. Swint told TCI recently that Clemson, which offered him in May, remains his leader.

West, meanwhile, will make his first trip to Clemson since visiting during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. The No. 8 inside linebacker for 2020 per 247Sports has offers from Virginia Tech, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M, among others.

While the Tigers have not yet offered, they are showing significant interest. West (6-4, 225) has been in contact with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as well as assistant Brandon Streeter and told TCI that an offer from the Tigers would impact his recruitment.

Another four-star recruit in the class of 2020 is expected to visit Clemson on Saturday in Marietta (Ga.) safety Rashad Torrence.

The No. 11 safety in the country for 2020 according to both ESPN and Rivals, Torrence has been on campus a few times in the past. But Saturday will be his first game visit to Death Valley since the Boston College game last September. He will travel to Tiger Town with his parents, and it will mark his mother’s first visit to Clemson.

Torrence (6-0, 190) carries around 20 total offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Miami and Penn State along with Clemson. Torrence told TCI recently that he hopes to render his decision by the end of his ongoing junior season.

Among other notable prospects planning to visit for Saturday’s game are Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2019 offensive center Jakai Clark, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Statesville (N.C.) 2020 center Seth Williams.

Clark (6-2, 305), who de-committed from Auburn earlier this month, has power conference offers from West Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Rutgers, Oregon State, Minnesota, Kansas and Auburn.

Hyatt (6-2, 165), who also visited Clemson for its season-opener vs. Furman on Sept. 1, has offers from Virginia Tech and Duke. He impressed the Tigers’ coaching staff with his performance at the Swinney Camp this summer.

Williams, who stands at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, owns offers from Virginia and Charlotte.

Due to the hurricane, a few prospects have been forced to cancel their planned visits to Clemson for the Georgia Southern game: Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva 2019 four-star defensive tackle Tyler Davis, Hanahan (S.C.) 2019 offensive tackle Cooper Dawson and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2020 tackle Walker Parks.

Davis (6-1, 290) had been planning to take an official visit to Clemson this weekend. Parks (6-5, 250) is planning to be at Death Valley for Clemson’s game against N.C. State on Oct. 20, while Dawson (6-5, 250) intends to attend a home game soon as well.

On the basketball recruiting front, Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud 2019 five-star guard Josiah James (6-6, 200) is expected to make an official visit to Clemson this weekend.

As always, visitor lists are subject to change, and we will keep you updated on any potential additions or scratches. Stay tuned to TCI for returns on the aforementioned visitors and the latest recruiting news.