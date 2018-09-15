Ross: "I was so anxious to get in there"

Ross: "I was so anxious to get in there"

Clemson freshman Justyn Ross had his first 100 yard receiving game for the Tigers and he found the endzone on a 57 yard touchdown catch.

Ross has shown an unbelievable ability to run after the catch in his first two home games for the Tigers.

TCI caught up with Ross following the win.

